Tickets for the ODI World Cup 2023 will be sold online through Paytm and BookMyShow

Two online ticketing platforms/agencies, BookMyShow and Paytm, will oversee the sale of tickets for the ODI World Cup 2023 on behalf of the BCCI.

Attendees will nonetheless need to have a physical copy of their tickets with them when they arrive at the venues (stadiums).

The two ticketing businesses, Paytm and BookMyShow, will likely handle almost to half of the World Cup games.

According to Times of India, tickets for the semifinals (held at Kolkata's Wankhede Stadium and Eden Gardens) will be offered on Paytm.com while, tickets for the high-profile India vs. Pakistan (IND vs. PAK) game and the ODI World Cup final will be available on Bookmyshow.com.

Tickets selling for the mega event will begin on August 10.