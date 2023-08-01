PTI expels former CM Usman Buzdar, others from party 

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expelled 22 former members of the assembly, including ex-chief minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, from the party.

The decision to oust them from the party was taken due to their deviation from the party policy, the PTI said in a statement, adding that their basic membership of the party has been revoked.

Former MNA Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari and Khushro Bakhtiar have also been removed from the party.

In addition, Javed Akhtar Ansari, Farooq Azam Malik, Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Syed Muhammad Nadeem Shah, Ihtesham ul Haq, Bahawal Khan Abbasi, and Sabine Gul have also been expelled from PTI.

Furthermore, Mian Shafi Muhammad, Syed Muhammad Asghar Shah, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Muhammad Afzal, Ahsan ul Haq, Saleem Akhtar, and Muhammad Zahid Khan have also been expelled.

Raja Muhammad Saleem, Akram Kanu, and Mahiuddin Solangi have also been dismissed from the party. All these former lawmakers had announced to quit the party over May 9 violence.