Saboor Aly's Barbie avatar swoons netizens and celebrities

Even after weeks of the premiere of Greta Gerwig's iconic film, Barbie, millions of people are still obsessed with the classic character. Among these is Pakistani entertainment industry's very own doll, Saboor Aly, who has finally stepped into her Barbie era.

The 28-year-old artist is a talented actor and a fashion icon who keeps slaying the internet with her ravishing looks. With almost everyone flaunting their Barbie avatars, the Parizaad diva, drenched in pink from head to toe, served her own Barbie look for netizens to obsess over.

Taking to Instagram, Aly shared a carousel of pictures where she donned the signature Barbie pink clothes and posed for the camera.

"Imagination, life is your creation," the Sar-e-Rah actress quoted a verse from the iconic song, Barbie, by Aqua.

Social media users including many of Aly's industry peers Ushna Shah, Yashma Gill, Srha Asghar, and Uroosa Siddiqui showered the diva with praises.

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Fitrat, Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar, Mushkil, and Sar-e-Rah to name a few.