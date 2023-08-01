Zara Noor Abbas's new dance video takes the internet by storm

Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas hails from a remarkably talented family, where artistic prowess runs through her aunts, husband, and mother. Embracing her own talents, she began her journey in the world of acting, later exploring a passion for dance, and even gracing the stage with a live performance at an award show. Her love for music also shines brightly, as she has showcased her singing abilities, impressing her audience with her melodic charm.

Recently, she delighted her fans by sharing a captivating video of herself dancing gracefully to Hassan & Roshaan's song. Her performance exuded elegance, showcasing her adeptness in classical dance moves while radiating beauty and poise.

"Clearing my camera roll part 2." she captioned the post.

The comment section overflowed with adoration as fans couldn't help but praise her elegance.

Abbas continues to impress fans and critics with her energetic performance; she appeared in several hit dramas including Badshah Begum, Phaans, Dil Tera Hogaya, Zebaish, and Deewar-e-Shab.