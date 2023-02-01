Thinking to work in Canada? Here's a guide on Canada Open Work Permit

TORONTO - Canada is an amazing country when it comes to quality of life and that is the reason why thousands of people migrate to the country every year.
If you also want to relocate to the country, here is the guide to let you move to the country with ease and perfection. For working in Canada, a work permit is needed. Work permits combine a visa and a permit that are both given at the same time to let people work in the country under standard guidelines and laws.
Although the country offers variety of work permits, an open work permit is the one most sought after for Canada and we will guide you details about this permit.
Canada Open Work Permit
A work permit that is open to all jobs is known as an open work permit or an international mobility program for Canada. This type of work permit is liberal in a sense that it allows an applicant to switch employers without affecting the permit.
This is in contrast to other work permits, which are only provided for the purpose of employment with a single employer.
In contrast to other work permits, the Open Work Permit exempts you from providing the following data:
proof that an employer has submitted an offer of employment through the Employer Portal and paid the employer compliance fee
Types of Open Work Permits
There are different kinds of Open Work Permit. For instance, it may completely be unrestricted or have some restrictions as the Canadian Consulate deems fit.
In general, there are 3 types of Open Work Permits:
Requirements for the Canada Open Work Permit?
You can only apply for an Open Work Permit if you are in one of the following groups:
If you fall in any category, you will have to meet other conditions as well for open work permit.
In addition to these, you must also ensure that you will leave Canada after your work permit expires and you must prove that you can finance your stay and your family’s stay in Canada and that you have enough funds to go back to your home country.
Moreover, in your application you must also show the proof that you have a clean criminal record and you are not a threat to the national security of Canada. Your medical health should be good as substantiated by proof and you must be willing to respect the conditions of your open work permit even if its under some conditions.
It must be kept in mind that you must also prove that you will not work in professions banned legally in Canada like escort services etc.
Extension of Work Permit
You can also apply for an extension of the Open Work Permit or for your first Open Work Permit from inside Canada if you meet these requirements:
Apply for Canada Open Work Permit
The first and foremost thing that needs to be done is to get a job offer from a Canadian employer in order to qualify for a work permit application after which you can go to the Canadian Consulate in your home country or apply online.
You can an account and apply online or submit an application in hard form which includes:
If you are applying from outside Canada, then in the “Details of intended work in Canada” section of the IMM 1295 application form, choose “Open Work Permit” for question 1 and leave questions 2 to 6 blank
You should also submit supporting documents which include proof of current immigration status (if your country of residence is different from your country of citizenship), police record certificates, your education diplomas and certificates, copy of your marriage certificate (if applicable) and copy of children’s birth certificates (if applicable), Newsnowgh reported.
You might be asked to submit other additional documents as well as deemed appropriate by the Canadian embassy.
Keep in mind that you might not be allowed to work in specific industries if you do not have a medical exam.
Visa interview
The officials of the Canadian Consulate might want to interview you to determine whether you are a right fit or not. You must attend the interview at the appointed time and answer their queries.
Processing Time
Canada's Open Work Permit processing time can take 6 weeks depending on your country of citizenship.
Open Work Permit Fees
The Open Work Permit is slightly more expensive than an employer specific work permit which makes sense. You will have to pay an initial work permit application fee of CAD$155 and an Open Work Permit fee of CAD$100.
Bringing dependents to Canada on Open Work Permit
Fortunately, you are allowed to bring your spouse or common law partner and minor children with you to Canada when you go to work there on an open permit. For this, you must include their documents in your application so as to be considered as a family.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|269.9
|272.85
|Euro
|EUR
|290.22
|290.82
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|330.48
|331.18
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.78
|73.08
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.23
|71.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|702.68
|710.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201.75
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.15
|39.55
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.6
|39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.72
|34.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.24
|3.35
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|865.31
|874.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.24
|62.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.35
|173.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|686.49
|694.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|72.58
|73.28
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.2
|203.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.45
|25.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|286.19
|288.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs202,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Karachi
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Quetta
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Attock
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Multan
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
