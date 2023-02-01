'The Batman 2' starring Robert Pattinson to release in 2025

James Gunn and DC have unveiled their first big steps for the rebooted DC Universe (DCU) that will unfold across the next several years.

At a press event held on the Warner Bros. lot on January 30th, the news was announced that the highly anticipated sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman, The Batman Part II will be released in theatres on October 3, 2025.

Little is known about the plot of the untitled The Batman sequel so far, though Robert Pattinson is set to return as the titular Dark Knight. The first film did tease the Joker and leave the Riddler alive at Arkham, so one or both of these iconic antagonists could potentially make a return.

The sequel to “The Batman” will not be part of the new DC Universe that Gunn and Safran are developing, instead, it will be branded as part of the “DC Elseworlds” collection. This is what DC Comics does with any of its films and TV series that are set outside of its main universe, and Gunn made it clear that The Batman Part II will similarly receive this label. This new category of DC films and television shows will give fans a new world of stories to explore, one that could potentially bring back beloved characters from the original DC universe.

Pattinson and Reeves will continue to explore their iteration of Batman in the “DC Elseworlds” sidebar, while Gunn and Safran will cast a new Batman in the DC Universe. The duo confirmed that their DC Universe will include a Batman and Robin movie, based on “The Brave and the Bold” comics. In addition to “The Batman Part II,” Reeves is also gearing up to shoot a spinoff series centered on Colin Farrell’s Penguin character.

Reeves said earlier this month that he was meeting with Gunn to ensure that his “BatVerse” and the larger DC Universe would “support each other” and not “crash” together in terms of storylines.

“The Batman” earned critical acclaim and grossed $770 million at the worldwide box office last year. The film is now streaming on HBO Max.