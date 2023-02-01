Facebook and Instagram might revamp their nudity policies

With 2023 begining, mankind is progressing in every walk of life especially the human rights. From discrimination and shame to huge social media applications' boards overhauling their community principles online, we have come a long way.

Most recently, Instagram and Facebook may have decided to revise their rules and regulations; calling for an overview of their adult nudity checks.

The board which consisted of academics, politicians and journalists, recommended that Meta change its adult nudity and sexual activity community standard so that it is governed by clear criteria that respect international human rights standards, reported the foregin media.

“Here, the Board finds that Meta’s policies on adult nudity result in greater barriers to expression for women, trans and gender nonbinary people on its platforms,” the report states. “For example, they have a severe impact in contexts where women may traditionally go bare-chested and people who identify as LGBTQI+ can be disproportionately affected, as these cases show. Meta’s automated systems identified the content multiple times, despite it not violating Meta’s policies.”

Meta released a statement saying that it is open to a change and “welcomes the board’s decision in this case”.

“We are constantly evolving our policies to help make our platforms safer for everyone,” the spokesperson added.

“We know more can be done to support the LGBTQ+ community and that means working with experts and LGBTQ+ advocacy organisations on a range of issues and product improvements.”

Active since 2013, and with A-list Hollywood stars including Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and Florence Pugh advocating the "Free The Nipple campaign," the effort is finally bearing fruits.