Search

Lifestyle

Facebook and Instagram might revamp their nudity policies

Noor Fatima 05:07 PM | 1 Feb, 2023
Facebook and Instagram might revamp their nudity policies
Source: File photo

With 2023 begining, mankind is progressing in every walk of life especially the human rights. From discrimination and shame to huge social media applications' boards overhauling their community principles online, we have come a long way.

Most recently, Instagram and Facebook may have decided to revise their rules and regulations; calling for an overview of their adult nudity checks.

The board which consisted of academics, politicians and journalists, recommended that Meta change its adult nudity and sexual activity community standard so that it is governed by clear criteria that respect international human rights standards, reported the foregin media.

“Here, the Board finds that Meta’s policies on adult nudity result in greater barriers to expression for women, trans and gender nonbinary people on its platforms,” the report states. “For example, they have a severe impact in contexts where women may traditionally go bare-chested and people who identify as LGBTQI+ can be disproportionately affected, as these cases show. Meta’s automated systems identified the content multiple times, despite it not violating Meta’s policies.”

Meta released a statement saying that it is open to a change and “welcomes the board’s decision in this case”. 

“We are constantly evolving our policies to help make our platforms safer for everyone,” the spokesperson added. 

“We know more can be done to support the LGBTQ+ community and that means working with experts and LGBTQ+ advocacy organisations on a range of issues and product improvements.”

Active since 2013, and with A-list Hollywood stars including Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and Florence Pugh advocating the "Free The Nipple campaign," the effort is finally bearing fruits.

Facebook-parent company Meta donates Rs 125 million to Pakistan flood relief efforts

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Imran Abbas, Hareem Farooq, Mishi Khan and Asimyar Tiwana pay tribute to Nazia Hassan

01:42 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Rabia Butt flaunts ethereal beauty in Instagram video

12:53 AM | 31 Jan, 2023

Sham Idrees and Froggy take a break in their relationship

05:53 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Amar Khan brings her writing and acting talent together in upcoming Ramadan play

07:39 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards unite to bless Masaba Gupta on her wedding day

03:59 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

'Something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow,' Sidharth Malhotra says in latest post

09:46 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani rupee loses 94 paisas against US dollar in interbank market

07:03 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st February  2023

07:46 AM | 1 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.9 272.85
Euro EUR 290.22 290.82
UK Pound Sterling GBP 330.48 331.18
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.78 73.08
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.23 71.53
Australian Dollar AUD 190 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 702.68 710.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.75 205
China Yuan CNY 39.15 39.55
Danish Krone DKK 38.6 39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.72 34.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.24 3.35
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 865.31 874.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.24 62.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.35 173.35
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 686.49 694.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 72.58 73.28
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.2 203.2
Swedish Korona SEK 25.45 25.75
Swiss Franc CHF 286.19 288.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs202,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Karachi PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Islamabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Peshawar PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Quetta PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sialkot PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Attock PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujranwala PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Jehlum PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Multan PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Bahawalpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujrat PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nawabshah PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Chakwal PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Hyderabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nowshehra PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sargodha PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Faisalabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Mirpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: