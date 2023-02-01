Aliza Sultan seeks apology from ex-husband Feroze Khan

Feroze Khan has been in the headlines due to his divorce and ongoing custody battle with his ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan. Allegations of abuse by Khan against Sultan have been reported, along with evidence including pictures submitted in court documents.

Recently, Syeda Aliza Sultan issued a legal notice to her ex-husband Feroze Khan in response to the accusations and claims he has levelled against her.

On January 16, Feroze Khan sent a notice to Syeda Aliza, claiming that her accusations have damaged his reputation and career and alleging that she disclosed personal information on social media.

In response, Syeda Aliza sought an apology from the Habs star. In reply to Khan's accusations of damaging his reputation, her lawyer stated that Aliza has the right to express her views as a free citizen and that the claims of domestic violence made against Feroze were true and supported by court records.

The lawyer also refuted the claim of domestic violence as a result of their divorce. Additionally, the court reporter noted that it is illegal to share personal information from a legal notice on social media.

Sultan has sought an apology, stating that the release of personal information had caused her significant pain and distress.