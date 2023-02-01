Search

3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament: Semifinalists decided

Web Desk 05:34 PM | 1 Feb, 2023
LAHORE – Diamond Paints and SQ Seagold from Pool A, while Remington Pharma and Master Paints/Newage Cables from Pool B qualified for the semifinals of the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament sponsored by Lahore Smart City here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Wednesday.  

Thus, on Friday, the first semifinal will be played between Diamond Paints and SQ Seagold, while the second semifinal will be played between Remington Pharma and Master Paints/Newage Cables. 

In the first match of the day, Remington Pharma qualified for the semifinals by defeating 4 Corps polo team 6-5. For Remington Pharma, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Ahmed Bilal Riaz scored two goals each while Ahmed Zubair Butt and Basel Faisal Khokhar converted one goal apiece. From the losing side, Raja Muhammad Mikayial Sami fired in four goals while Ibrahim Khalil struck one.  

In the second match of the day, Master Paints/Newage Cables defeated Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints by 8½ -4. Raja Temur Nadeem smashed in six goals while Adnan Jalil Azam and Farooq Amin Sufi hit one goal each from Master Paints/Newage Cables while they had a handicap advantage of a half goal. Hissam Ali Haider hammered all four goals for the losing side. Today (Thursday), four teams will fight each other for the subsidiary finals.

