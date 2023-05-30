This airline will also weigh passengers before boarding flights but wait the reason is not nasty

AUCKLAND - One of the leading international airlines is set to introduce a unique requirement for its passengers starting next month.

Air New Zealand has announced that travelers boarding the plane will be asked to step on a weighing scale along with their luggage. This new measure will be implemented for a period of five weeks, concluding on July 2.

The carrier has clarified that this exercise is part of a survey aimed at determining the average weight of passengers, including their cabin baggage, on international flights.

The primary objective behind this initiative is to ensure safety. Air New Zealand has also explained that they rely on average weight data, collected through this survey conducted every five years, for passengers, crew, and carry-on bags.

Admitting that stepping on scales can be a daunting experience and that weight is typically considered a private matter, the airline has assured passengers of confidentiality. The scales used for the survey do not display the weight; instead, the information is directly fed into a computer system and recorded anonymously, alongside data from thousands of other passengers.

Air New Zealand emphasized that participation in the survey is entirely voluntary and passengers will be guided by the airline's staff throughout the weighing process, which is designed to be quick and efficient.

The carrier has clarified that this procedure will not cause any delays in flight schedules and will take place before passengers proceed to the boarding gate.

By conducting this survey, the carrier aims to gather accurate data that will contribute to commitment to safety and ensure well being of the passengers.

Air New Zealand is the national airline of New Zealand, operating both domestic and international flights. It was founded in 1940 as Tasman Empire Airways Limited (TEAL) but was later renamed Air New Zealand in 1965; the carrier has a diverse fleet consisting of various aircraft types like Airbus A320, A321neo, Boeing 777, and Boeing 787 Dreamliner.