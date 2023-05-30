Hungary mulls strict measures for foreign workers in apparent anti-immigration approach

BUDAPEST - In what appears to be an anti-immigration move, Hungary's State Secretary Sandor Czomba has said the country will only admit as many foreign workers as necessary, aiming to support the domestic workforce and create new employment opportunities.
In a parliamentary debate on draft legislation for guest workers, the official said the proposed bill seeks to retain Hungarian workers and address concerns about job displacement, rather than toning down the influx of job seekers to Hungary.
Compared to neighboring countries like Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, Hungary reportedly hires the fewest foreign workers already.
Instead of increasing reliance on foreign labor, the government is focused on meeting the growing labor demand with domestic employees. This includes actively seeking employment among individuals aged 25 to 65, young mothers, and underemployed individuals, contributing around 300,000 individuals to the labor market.
However, Czomba emphasized that Hungary cannot afford to forego investments due to a lack of available labor. The government's approach prioritizes job protection and aims to fill vacant positions primarily with Hungarians, EU nationals, and workers from neighboring countries such as Ukraine and Serbia.
What implies that the policy might be anti-immigration at its core is the fact that the authorities consider workers from third countries as the last option, with specific quotas in place to avoid threatening the domestic labor market.
If the proposed law for foreign workers is approved, these individuals would be allowed to stay in Hungary for 180 days, provided they remain actively employed, Schengenvisainfo reported.
The measures have generated both criticism and support among Hungarians, with some highlighting the importance of prioritizing domestic workers for the Hungarian labor market, while others expressing concerns about potential hindrances to businesses relying on foreign workers and the potential impact on overall economic growth.
Official Hungarian data on work permits issued reveals that there are currently 430,000 foreigners living in the country, with 161,000 possessing an EU registration card and an additional 162,000 holding a Hungarian residence permit.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar as the market is looking for direction amid Pakistan’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Amid the economic uncertainty, the local currency remained unchanged against the greenback, moving up 0.01 percent during the opening hours of trading. Before noon, PKR was hovering at 285.40 in the interbank.
In contrast to the inter-bank, the dollar continued its upward trajectory in the open market and is reportedly available at Rs315, as the gap between the official rate and open market rate is Rs30 per dollar.
As the money market is waiting for a positive development from the economic front, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan said they continued engagement with Islamabad focusing on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, with special on the upcoming budget.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-30-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,510.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.