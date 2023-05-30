Hungary mulls strict measures for foreign workers in apparent anti-immigration approach

BUDAPEST - In what appears to be an anti-immigration move, Hungary's State Secretary Sandor Czomba has said the country will only admit as many foreign workers as necessary, aiming to support the domestic workforce and create new employment opportunities.

In a parliamentary debate on draft legislation for guest workers, the official said the proposed bill seeks to retain Hungarian workers and address concerns about job displacement, rather than toning down the influx of job seekers to Hungary.

Compared to neighboring countries like Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, Hungary reportedly hires the fewest foreign workers already.

Instead of increasing reliance on foreign labor, the government is focused on meeting the growing labor demand with domestic employees. This includes actively seeking employment among individuals aged 25 to 65, young mothers, and underemployed individuals, contributing around 300,000 individuals to the labor market.

However, Czomba emphasized that Hungary cannot afford to forego investments due to a lack of available labor. The government's approach prioritizes job protection and aims to fill vacant positions primarily with Hungarians, EU nationals, and workers from neighboring countries such as Ukraine and Serbia.

What implies that the policy might be anti-immigration at its core is the fact that the authorities consider workers from third countries as the last option, with specific quotas in place to avoid threatening the domestic labor market.

If the proposed law for foreign workers is approved, these individuals would be allowed to stay in Hungary for 180 days, provided they remain actively employed, Schengenvisainfo reported.

The measures have generated both criticism and support among Hungarians, with some highlighting the importance of prioritizing domestic workers for the Hungarian labor market, while others expressing concerns about potential hindrances to businesses relying on foreign workers and the potential impact on overall economic growth.

Official Hungarian data on work permits issued reveals that there are currently 430,000 foreigners living in the country, with 161,000 possessing an EU registration card and an additional 162,000 holding a Hungarian residence permit.