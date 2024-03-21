Australia tightens English language requirements for foreign students: Here's what will change

CANBERRA - The government of Australia is set to enforce tougher visa regulations for foreign students as the migration numbers prompt concerns amongst the authorities.

The country is intensifying efforts to address housing shortages and tighten immigration controls and effective immediately, the Australian government will heighten English language requirements for student and graduate visas, alongside granting authorities the power to suspend educational institutions found repeatedly violating regulations on international student recruitment.

A statement issued by Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil underscored the significance of these measures in curbing migration levels and rectifying perceived flaws in the existing system inherited by the government; the exact details about the fresh English language requirements have not been announced.

It said that the implementation of a stringent "genuine student test" aims to deter individuals seeking entry primarily for employment opportunities, while "no further stay" conditions will be expanded to visitor visas.

The Australian government has been introducing reforms and making it difficult for students to come and study as the authorities previously rolled back COVID-era concessions as well as unrestricted work hours for international students.

Australia's decision to bolster migration numbers in 2022 as a response to pandemic-induced labor shortages has led to a dramatic influx of foreign workers and students overwhelming the housing market.

Recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals a staggering 60% surge in net immigration, reaching a record high of 548,800 individuals in the year ending September 30, 2023, surpassing the 518,000 figure recorded for the preceding year ending June 2023.

Concerns over housing affordability and infrastructure strain have intensified, prompting authorities to implement stringent visa measures in an effort to restore balance and sustainability to the nation's migration landscape.

The conditions for student visas are being tightened across the world. The government of Canada recently announced limiting the number of student visas by 35 percent while the authorities in the United Kingdom also barred international students from brinign in dependents to the country.