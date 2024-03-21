Govt mulls to collect tax from traders in electricity bills 

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is considering an option to recover taxes from traders in electricity bills as it eyes to secure another bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Reports said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) aims at bringing 3.5 million traders into the tax net, adding that it is proposed to collect tax from them in monthly electricity bills.
The tax amount will be collected from the person who runs the business at the shop instead of its owner. For this, a proposal to introduce a new column for traders in electricity bills has also been made.
The proposed scheme could be rolled out before the next budget of fiscal year 2024-25, the reports said, adding that the IMF has also been informed about the scheme.
