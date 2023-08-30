$100 for each player as Pakistan beats India in Hockey5s Asia Cup

In an exciting match, the Pakistan hockey team overcame India 5-4 on Wednesday in Salalah, Oman, continuing their flawless performance in the Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers.

Pakistan is now in first place on the standings with nine points after three straight victories and 46 goals scored during that time.

For the victorious squad, Arshad Liaquat scored twice, while Abdul Rehman, Zakriya Hayat, and Rana Abdul Waheed each scored one goal.

The President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) offered $100 as an award for each player's outstanding efforts.

In their second group game earlier today, Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh 15-6 and improved their standing.