Two new crescents installed on minarets of Masjid Al Haram in Makkah

JEDDAH – Two new crescents have been installed on minarets near the King Abdulaziz Gate at Masjid Al Haram in Makkah to further beautify the holiest place in Islam.

The basic structure of crescent is made of iron with carbon fiber moulded around it. They gave a striking look due to gilded glass coating on it as have been fixed at the height of 130 meters.

Mohammed Al-Waqdani, undersecretary of the Projects and Engineering Studies Agency at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the crescents were one of the most prominent features of Islamic and Masji Al Haram’s architecture.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the installation work on the two minarets had involved coordination with several partner agencies, Arab News reported.

The holy mosque has 13 minarets while there are several other significant places including the Kaaba, Black Stone, Zamzam Well, Maqam Ibrahim, and the hills of Safa and Marwa.