Over 2 million Muslims throng Masjid al-Haram for Shab-e-Qadr prayers

JEDDAH – Authorities in Saudi Arabia said over 2 million Muslims gathered to attend prayers at the Masjid Al Haram to mark Shab-e-Qadr, or Night of Power as the holy month of Ramadan continues.

Muslims congregated at Islam’s holiest site as Shab-e-Qadr is believed to be the night the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

Worshippers offer Isha prayer and special night prayers of Taraweeh and Qiyamullail. Adjourning roads to Masjid Al Haram were said to be thronged by faithful due to massive inflows to pilgrims who visited Saudi Arabia for the last ten days of the blessed month.

Worshippers and Umrah pilgrims entered smoothly through over 100 gates, including three gates for the entry of Umrah performers, 68 gates for worshipers, 50 gates for emergencies, and 40 internal gates, per reports.

Officials deployed nearly 4,000 workers at Masjid Al Haram and its courtyards while workers continue to disinfect Grand Mosque’s corridors and courtyards around the clock.

Special vehicles were arranged for the transportation of faithful, and escalators were operational to serve the elderly and people with disabilities.