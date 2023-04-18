USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee moved up against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.34 percent in the interbank market in the early hours on Tuesday.

During the trading, the local currency was hovering at 283.75, with a gain of Rs0.96.

On Monday, PKR ended its winning streak and closed at 284.71 after a loss of Rs0.31 or 0.11 percent against the greenback.

All eyes are on International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout funds which remained stalled since last year. Pakistan has made several economic reforms to woo lender while Saudi Arabia and UAE now provided assurance for additional funds, a requisite tabled by IMF before staff level agreement.

More to follow…