Pakistan Army continues rescue operations after KP landslide kills two, buries over 2 dozen trucks

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Army continues its rescue operations in the landslide-hit area in Khyber Pass in which two people were killed and more than 2 dozen trucks were buried, with dozens more feared trapped.

The local administration of the Khyber district told the media that nearly 25 containers are buried in the wreckage, and rescue operations are continuing with heavy machinery.

The dead persons are identified as Afghan nationals while authorities were trying to recover the people trapped in the rubble. Some of them have been recovered amid fears of a rise in casualties.

طورخم بارڈر پر پہاڑی تودہ گرنے سے متعدد کنٹینرز ملبے تلے دب گئے ہیں... لائیو خیبر پاس پروگرام pic.twitter.com/sqYEZgE094 — Hussain AfriDi🕊️ (@hussainkokikhel) April 18, 2023

On Tuesday, a huge landslide occurred near the main route connecting Pakistan with Afghanistan, which is a major transit point for trade between the two sides.

Graphics posted on social media showed truck containers buried in huge piles of rocks while rescue operations were underway.