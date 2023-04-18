Pakistan Army continues rescue operations after KP landslide kills two, buries over 2 dozen trucks

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Army continues its rescue operations in the landslide-hit area in Khyber Pass in which two people were killed and more than 2 dozen trucks were buried, with dozens more feared trapped.
The local administration of the Khyber district told the media that nearly 25 containers are buried in the wreckage, and rescue operations are continuing with heavy machinery.
The dead persons are identified as Afghan nationals while authorities were trying to recover the people trapped in the rubble. Some of them have been recovered amid fears of a rise in casualties.
طورخم بارڈر پر پہاڑی تودہ گرنے سے متعدد کنٹینرز ملبے تلے دب گئے ہیں... لائیو خیبر پاس پروگرام pic.twitter.com/sqYEZgE094— Hussain AfriDi🕊️ (@hussainkokikhel) April 18, 2023
On Tuesday, a huge landslide occurred near the main route connecting Pakistan with Afghanistan, which is a major transit point for trade between the two sides.
Graphics posted on social media showed truck containers buried in huge piles of rocks while rescue operations were underway.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 18, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.96
|763.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.44
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|37.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.14
|320.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Karachi
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Attock
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Multan
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.