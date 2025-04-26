Punjab announces own airline, Pakistan’s first bullet train

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announces the launch of its own airline and a bullet train service from Lahore to Rawalpindi, which will soon be operational.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bukhari announced at a press conference that two major initiatives are being introduced in Punjab.

The provincial government is all set to launch “Air Punjab”. Four aircraft will be leased initially, and the airline will start with domestic flight, with the potential to obtain an **international flight license after one year.

Bukhari announced that a bullet train will be launched between Lahore and Rawalpindi, adding that this will be the Pakistan’s first of its kind train. She said the train would complete the journey in just 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Additionally, multiple high speed train routes will be developed across Punjab.

Bukhari emphasized that this is the first time in Pakistan’s history that a provincial government is announcing its own airline.

She further said that a high-speed train will be introduced across the province, and a glass train service will run from Rawalpindi to Murree.