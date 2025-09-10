Pm Shehbaz Dials Qatari Sheikh Tamim To Extend Solidarity Against Israeli Aggression

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dialed Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, condemning recent illegal and brutal Israeli bombings in Doha that resulted in civilian casualties and property damage.

During call, the premier expressed Islamabad’s deep sympathy and full solidarity with Emir, Qatari royal family, and the people of Islamic nation. He called out attacks as Israel’s wild mindset, willing to go to any lengths to achieve its objectives, and warned that such aggression threatens Qatar’s sovereignty and regional stability.

Shehbaz Sharif assured the Emir that Pakistan stands firmly with Qatar against Israeli aggression and stressed the need for unity within the Muslim Ummah during this sensitive period.

In response, Sheikh Tamim thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s solidarity, highlighting that the gesture reflects the strong fraternal ties between the two nations. Both leaders agreed to maintain ongoing communication to promote peace and security in the region.

Israeli airstrike sparked international criticism and raised tensions in the region. Hamas reported that five of its members were killed in the attack but said an effort to target its ceasefire negotiation team “failed.”

Qatar condemned the strike as “cowardly” and a “blatant violation of international law.” The UK, France, and the United Nations also criticized Israel for the airstrike.

US President Donald Trump said he was informed of the attack by the US military and immediately directed his special envoy to notify Qatar, though he admitted the response came too late to prevent the incident. The strike heightened regional tensions, raising concerns about potential escalations between Israel and Hamas, as well as the broader Middle East.