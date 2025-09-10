Subsidy amount for PM electric bike installment scheme 2025 revealed

ISLAMABAD – The government has launched the Prime Minister’s Electric Bike Scheme 2025, offering a subsidy of Rs50,000 per unit to promote clean mobility and reduce fuel dependency across Pakistan.

Part of the Pakistan Accelerated Vehicle Electrification (PAVE) Program, the scheme aims to tackle rising pollution levels and encourage the shift towards electric vehicles.

Under this initiative, eligible consumers will be able to purchase selected electric bikes with zero down payment and pay the remaining amount through interest-free monthly installments over a period of two years.

The scheme is designed to minimize financial pressure on buyers and make electric mobility more accessible to the general public.

In addition to financial ease, the scheme includes after-sales support and warranty coverage for up to four years or 50,000 kilometers, ensuring long-term reliability and consumer confidence.

Priority will be given to women aged 18 to 65, persons with disabilities, and overseas Pakistanis during the application process.

Applications can be submitted through the official PAVE portal. To ensure transparency, the process includes a structured application form and a computerized ballot system for selection.