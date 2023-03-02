Search

Pakistan

LKMWT inaugurates its 4th Medi-Health Clinic in Surjani Town

Web Desk 11:06 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
LKMWT inaugurates its 4th Medi-Health Clinic in Surjani Town

KARACHI - The Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust (LKMWT) has opened its fourth Non-Profit Medi-Health Clinic in Khuda Ki Basti, Surjani Town, Karachi, with a commitment to providing affordable healthcare services to underprivileged people in Pakistan.

The clinic was inaugurated by legendary Mr Anwar Maqsood, and Mr Ahmed Kapadia, a devoted trustee of LKMWT. During the inauguration ceremony, Mr Maqsood praised the high standard of medical facilities at the clinic and recalled the late Latif Kapadia's efforts towards improving the lives of people and the community.

He applauded the project and emphasized the need for more initiatives like these, saying that the people of Surjani Town and surrounding areas will now have access to good medical services within their reach and at a minimal cost.

The newly established LKMWT clinic is equipped with modern medical tools and offers free medical consultations, diagnostic tests, and medication facilities to residents of Surjani Town and adjacent areas. The clinic reflects the vision of the late Mr Latif Kapadia to enable basic healthcare facilities for less privileged communities. The project was completed within a year of laying the foundation stone, thanks to the sheer dedication of LKMWT and its volunteers.

Mr Ahmed Kapadia, Trustee of LKMWT, expressed his gratitude to the donors and volunteers of LKMWT for their contributions, as well as to Mr. Gulzar Mughal for providing the land for the clinic. He also acknowledged the efforts of other trustees of LKMWT, including Mr Sabir Sami, and vowed to continue the mission of the trust by managing this welfare project and enhancing its future medical capabilities.

The LKMWT's fourth Non-Profit Medi-Health Clinic is a testament to the trust's commitment to providing affordable healthcare services to underprivileged communities in Pakistan, and its dedication to fulfilling the vision of its late founder, Latif Kapadia.

Founded in 2007, the trust has been providing medical care facilities to underprivileged communities. Previously, LKWMT established world-class health clinics in Shah Faisal Colony, Khokhrapar-Malir & Quaidabad-Landhi. These clinics provide medical checkups, consultations, and medications at only Rs. 40 per patient. Each year, over 120,000 patients took benefit from these Medi-Health clinics.

LKWMT has a mission to carry forward the dream of ‘Latif Kapadia’ towards bridging the gap between quality medical facilities and underprivileged groups of society. The trust will continue working for the betterment of society by promoting education, alleviating poverty, and fighting socio-economic challenges, besides paving the way for a high-quality healthcare ecosystem with the ambit of trust. For details, visit www.lkmwt.org.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan Army vows to respond to ‘misadventures’ with full might as nation marks 4th anniversary of ...

09:33 AM | 27 Feb, 2023

‘I am absolutely fine,’ legendary Javed Miandad reacts to reports about his health

06:38 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Karachi nuclear power plant 

08:38 AM | 3 Feb, 2023

PM Shehbaz inaugurates K3 nuclear power plant during Karachi visit

11:28 AM | 2 Feb, 2023

Allah created Pakistan and He is responsible for its development, prosperity: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

10:46 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Green Line train

11:24 AM | 27 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

LKMWT inaugurates its 4th Medi-Health Clinic in Surjani Town

11:06 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 02 March 2023

08:54 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290
Euro EUR 288 290.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 324.5 327.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.5 75.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.25 72.95
Australian Dollar AUD 181.5 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.2 195.4
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: