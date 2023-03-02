Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

Indian actress and former beauty queen, Sushmita Sen, left millions of people worried when she shared the distressing news of a heart attack she had a couple of days ago.

Though she didn't mention the attack was a minor or major, she underwent angioplasty promptly and got a stent put in place.

The Dulha Mil Gaya diva — who has a jolly way with words — broke the news lightheartedly to social media users, and thanked people for coming to aid her quickly. The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? star asked her admirers not to panic and assured them that "all's well" in her life.

The Main Hoon Na actress posted an image with her father on Instagram where she wrote a lengthy note. The 47-year-old actress began with, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona (Wise words by my father @sensubir )."

"I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’, the Praan Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaye actress revealed.

"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post!" Sen added.

"This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!!" the star concluded.

Concerned social media users including multiple Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Gauahar Khan, Moonmoon Dutta, Tabu, Poonam Dhillon, Lakshmi Manchu, Sophie Choudry and Divya Agarwal sent love to Sen and prayed for her speedy recovery.

On the work front, Sen is currently working in Aarya. She will next be seen in Taali.