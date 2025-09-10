Taxpayers struggle to file returns as IRIS portal crashes repeatedly

KARACHI – Taxpayers are struggling with repeated login failures, system freezes, and endless “timeout” errors, as IRIS online portal continues to show glitches.

Users are being unable to submit their returns, leaving businesses and salaried individuals on edge. Form submissions are grinding to a stop, documents fail to upload, and processing delays have become the norm.

With tax filing deadline looming, fears of massive fines and penalties are sending shockwaves across the financial community.

Experts warn that unless IRIS system is urgently upgraded and server loads reduced, this digital nightmare will continue, forcing taxpayers into an agonizing wait and risking severe financial consequences.

In strong start to the 2025–26 fiscal year, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) hit its monthly tax collection target of Rs 748 billion, surprising experts and signaling robust economic activity.

The impressive performance comes on the heels of over Rs 400 billion in new tax measures unveiled in the federal budget, designed to expand the tax base and boost government revenues.

With an ambitious annual target of Rs 14.131 trillion set for the year, authorities are confident that strategic reforms and stricter enforcement will keep the momentum going.