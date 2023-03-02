Ali Zafar's PDA-filled birthday wish to wife Ayesha breaks the internet

While millions of people may be congratulating Lollywood's acclaimed musician Ali Zafar's wife, Ayesha Fazli, on her 43rd birthday, her loving husband takes the prize for the best wish.
The Channo singer has always been supportive and expressive when it comes to his spouse. Sharing scintillating and heartwarming pictures on Instagram, the couple often has the internet in awe of their PDA-filled moments, and this time was no different.
For starters, the Jhoom crooner married Fazli on 28 July 2009 in Lahore, Pakistan. Fazli is a distant relative of Indian actor Aamir Khan. The couple is parents to a boy and a girl.
Deep in love, the celebrity couple doesn't forget to show love to their spouse whether on simple occasions or special days. On Fazli's big day, Zafar penned a sweet little message for his darling wife writing, "Like Roses in Spring Time
Like a Rainbow in a Sunset
Like Love to a Broken Heart
You Came Into My Life
- AZ"
"Happy Birthday my love," the singer concluded.
Social media users including Indian actress Shweta Bhardwaj, and Pakistani actors Omair Rana, and Nadia Hussain also showed love for the adorable duo.
On the work front, Zafar is working on his next album titled Husn, untitled songs for the film Huey Tum Ajnabi, and Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|288
|290.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|324.5
|327.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.5
|75.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.25
|72.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.5
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|692.6
|700.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|193.2
|195.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.24
|33.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|849
|858
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|678
|686
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
