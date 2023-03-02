Ali Zafar's PDA-filled birthday wish to wife Ayesha breaks the internet

While millions of people may be congratulating Lollywood's acclaimed musician Ali Zafar's wife, Ayesha Fazli, on her 43rd birthday, her loving husband takes the prize for the best wish.

The Channo singer has always been supportive and expressive when it comes to his spouse. Sharing scintillating and heartwarming pictures on Instagram, the couple often has the internet in awe of their PDA-filled moments, and this time was no different.

For starters, the Jhoom crooner married Fazli on 28 July 2009 in Lahore, Pakistan. Fazli is a distant relative of Indian actor Aamir Khan. The couple is parents to a boy and a girl.

Deep in love, the celebrity couple doesn't forget to show love to their spouse whether on simple occasions or special days. On Fazli's big day, Zafar penned a sweet little message for his darling wife writing, "Like Roses in Spring Time

Like a Rainbow in a Sunset

Like Love to a Broken Heart

You Came Into My Life

- AZ"

"Happy Birthday my love," the singer concluded.

Social media users including Indian actress Shweta Bhardwaj, and Pakistani actors Omair Rana, and Nadia Hussain also showed love for the adorable duo.

On the work front, Zafar is working on his next album titled Husn, untitled songs for the film Huey Tum Ajnabi, and Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God.