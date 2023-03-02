Search

Lifestyle

Ali Zafar's PDA-filled birthday wish to wife Ayesha breaks the internet

Noor Fatima 10:33 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
Ali Zafar's PDA-filled birthday wish to wife Ayesha breaks the internet
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)

While millions of people may be congratulating Lollywood's acclaimed musician Ali Zafar's wife, Ayesha Fazli, on her 43rd birthday, her loving husband takes the prize for the best wish.

The Channo singer has always been supportive and expressive when it comes to his spouse. Sharing scintillating and heartwarming pictures on Instagram, the couple often has the internet in awe of their PDA-filled moments, and this time was no different. 

For starters, the Jhoom crooner married Fazli on 28 July 2009 in Lahore, Pakistan. Fazli is a distant relative of Indian actor Aamir Khan. The couple is parents to a boy and a girl.

Deep in love, the celebrity couple doesn't forget to show love to their spouse whether on simple occasions or special days. On Fazli's big day, Zafar penned a sweet little message for his darling wife writing, "Like Roses in Spring Time

Like a Rainbow in a Sunset

Like Love to a Broken Heart

You Came Into My Life

- AZ"

"Happy Birthday my love," the singer concluded. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

Social media users including Indian actress Shweta Bhardwaj, and Pakistani actors Omair Rana, and Nadia Hussain also showed love for the adorable duo.

On the work front, Zafar is working on his next album titled Husn, untitled songs for the film Huey Tum Ajnabi, and Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God.

For the first time, Ali Zafar opens up about being kidnapped along with his wife

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Leaked videos: Hareem Shah's husband affirms that he will stand by his wife

05:05 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Holi-themed birthday party of Shaan Shahid’s niece Natalia invites social media trolling

12:30 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Mariam Ansari celebrates lowkey birthday with Ali and Saboor

12:05 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

‘Washmallay’ — Aima Baig, Sahir Ali Bagga release their latest song

10:46 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Humaima Malick breaks down while sharing her real-life story

12:59 AM | 1 Mar, 2023

Mehwish Hayat's latest pictures set internet ablaze

11:54 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Aymen Saleem lauds TikTok for limiting screen time for underage users

11:59 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 02 March 2023

08:54 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290
Euro EUR 288 290.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 324.5 327.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.5 75.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.25 72.95
Australian Dollar AUD 181.5 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.2 195.4
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: