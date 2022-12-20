Pakistan decides to shut markets, restaurants at 8pm, wedding halls at 10pm in new energy-saving plan

ISLAMABAD – In another bid to conserve energy, the Pakistan government has decided to shut markets, and restaurants across the country at 8 pm, while wedding halls will be allowed to continue functions till 10 pm.
Defense Minister and PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif makes the announcement as the incumbent government planned to save more than Rs260 billion in the import bill.
Marriage halls will be closed by 10 pm, while pharmacies and some other businesses have been exempted from early closure.
Ministers also mentioned that the government was mulling two days per week work from home for some of the government staff on a rotation basis in light of cost-saving measures. He said late -night shopping can no longer be tolerated under current circumstances.
Comparing cash-strapped countries with other nations, the minister said markets should no longer remain open until 2 am, stressing the need to change lifestyle to deal with the brewing energy crisis.
Asif further revealed the government's plan to launch E-bikes and other options to shift existing bikes to work on electricity, saying these stern measures are the need of the hour in wake of limited resources.
PML-N stalwart further expressed hope that traders, stakeholders, and businessmen would cooperate with the government to cope financial crunch.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 20 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.6
|234.15
|Euro
|EUR
|256
|258.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294
|297
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.3
|67.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.1
|154.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|597.63
|602.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.68
|166.03
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.23
|32.48
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|731.99
|736.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.2
|588.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.9
|243.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.4
|6.5
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs175,800 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs150,720. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 135,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 156,450.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Karachi
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Islamabad
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Peshawar
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Quetta
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Sialkot
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Attock
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Gujranwala
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Jehlum
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Multan
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Gujrat
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Nawabshah
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Chakwal
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Hyderabad
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Nowshehra
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Sargodha
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Faisalabad
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Mirpur
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
