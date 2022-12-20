Is Affan Waheed dating Sidra Niazi?

Pakistani heartthrob Affan Waheed has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for himself in the entertainment industry and he continues to entertain the audience with his charismatic performances.

The Do Bol star has been in the industry for quite some time now however, his personal life has always been up for conjecture.

Lately, rumours have been rife that Waheed has been dating Sidra Niazi who is a new entrant in the industry.

Both the stars were recently spotted together in London and also posted pictures together which made people ask if they were together or not. Clearing up rumours, Waheed put the speculation to stop at The Talk Talk Show by Hassan Chaudhry.

The Shehnai actor said that he went to London to meet his little nephew and it was just a coincidence that Sidra was also visiting at the same time and they both met and took some pictures. He also shared that Sidra is actually an old family friend of theirs and they both knew each other years before showbiz.