Is Affan Waheed dating Sidra Niazi?

Pakistani heartthrob Affan Waheed has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for himself in the entertainment industry and he continues to entertain the audience with his charismatic performances.
The Do Bol star has been in the industry for quite some time now however, his personal life has always been up for conjecture.
Lately, rumours have been rife that Waheed has been dating Sidra Niazi who is a new entrant in the industry.
Both the stars were recently spotted together in London and also posted pictures together which made people ask if they were together or not. Clearing up rumours, Waheed put the speculation to stop at The Talk Talk Show by Hassan Chaudhry.
The Shehnai actor said that he went to London to meet his little nephew and it was just a coincidence that Sidra was also visiting at the same time and they both met and took some pictures. He also shared that Sidra is actually an old family friend of theirs and they both knew each other years before showbiz.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 20 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.6
|234.15
|Euro
|EUR
|256
|258.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294
|297
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.3
|67.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.1
|154.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|597.63
|602.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.68
|166.03
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.23
|32.48
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|731.99
|736.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.2
|588.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.9
|243.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.4
|6.5
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs175,800 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs150,720. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 135,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 156,450.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Karachi
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Islamabad
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Peshawar
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Quetta
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Sialkot
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Attock
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Gujranwala
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Jehlum
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Multan
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Gujrat
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Nawabshah
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Chakwal
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Hyderabad
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Nowshehra
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Sargodha
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Faisalabad
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Mirpur
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
