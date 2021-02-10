Hira Mani and Affan Waheed BTS video raises eyebrows

02:51 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
Hira Mani and Affan Waheed BTS video raises eyebrows
Hira Mani and Affan Waheed BTS video raises eyebrows
Hira Mani and Affan Waheed BTS video raises eyebrows
Hira Mani and Affan Waheed BTS video raises eyebrows
Share

Hira Mani and Affan Waheed’s duo was an absolute treat for the fans as they created magic onscreen. From their spectacular chemistry in Do Bol to a persuasive persona in Ghalti, the duo is now all set to work on their third project together, titled Yun Tou Hai Pyaar Bohat.

The favourite onscreen couple were a treat for the fans as they graced the ramp for Bridal Couture week. Walking for ace fashion couturiers, Alishba and Nabeel, the stars dazzled in shimmery ensembles with peculiar cuts complementing beautiful colours and some pastel hues.

However, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actress is in heaps of trouble because of a BTS video with co-star Affan Waheed in which the two are casually chatting away.

The fans were of the view that Hira Mani shouldn’t get this casual with co stars because she is married. The moral brigade was not pleased watching the video and dropped some comments schooling the stars to maintain a distance

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ETrends.pk (@etrendsdotpk)

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2021-02-10/hira-mani-and-affan-waheed-bts-video-raises-eyebrows-1612949991-5766.jpg

The 18th edition of bridal extravaganza, Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week (PHBCW) revealed its activities here in Lahore on February 4, 2021. 

The unparallel popularity of Hira and Affan's couple has the viewers in love with their charismatic screen presence.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Jan-2021/kashmir-beats-hira-mani-wins-hearts-with-her-sawaari

More From This Category
PSL anthem Groove Mera tops YouTube trends
03:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
'Zindagi Tamasha' out of Oscars 2021 race
04:46 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
Dr Fazeela Abbasi signs a contract with Turkish ...
02:11 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
'It was love at first sight,' Nadia Khan shares ...
06:20 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
'Numaish' – Ali Xeeshan makes fashion statement ...
04:41 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Rajiv Kapoor dies of cardiac arrest
03:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PSL anthem Groove Mera tops YouTube trends
03:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr