Hira Mani and Affan Waheed BTS video raises eyebrows
Share
Hira Mani and Affan Waheed’s duo was an absolute treat for the fans as they created magic onscreen. From their spectacular chemistry in Do Bol to a persuasive persona in Ghalti, the duo is now all set to work on their third project together, titled Yun Tou Hai Pyaar Bohat.
The favourite onscreen couple were a treat for the fans as they graced the ramp for Bridal Couture week. Walking for ace fashion couturiers, Alishba and Nabeel, the stars dazzled in shimmery ensembles with peculiar cuts complementing beautiful colours and some pastel hues.
However, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actress is in heaps of trouble because of a BTS video with co-star Affan Waheed in which the two are casually chatting away.
The fans were of the view that Hira Mani shouldn’t get this casual with co stars because she is married. The moral brigade was not pleased watching the video and dropped some comments schooling the stars to maintain a distance
View this post on Instagram
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2021-02-10/hira-mani-and-affan-waheed-bts-video-raises-eyebrows-1612949991-5766.jpg
The 18th edition of bridal extravaganza, Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week (PHBCW) revealed its activities here in Lahore on February 4, 2021.
View this post on Instagram
The unparallel popularity of Hira and Affan's couple has the viewers in love with their charismatic screen presence.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Jan-2021/kashmir-beats-hira-mani-wins-hearts-with-her-sawaari
-
- NEPRA raises power tariff by Rs1.53 per unit04:24 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- ‘I’m here live, I am not a cat’ - Lawyer tells judge after ...04:10 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Keeping young people safe online during the hyperconnected world of a ...03:51 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
-
-
- Hira Mani and Affan Waheed BTS video raises eyebrows02:51 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Dr Fazeela Abbasi signs a contract with Turkish Star Cengiz Coskun02:11 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021