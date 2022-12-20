Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain look adorable together at a family wedding

From a new sensation to in-demand actress, Lollywood diva Iqra Aziz has set the bar high in the performance department and arrived at a good place in a very short space of time.

Apart from her successful endeavors, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor is a perfect wife and mother. Attending a wedding, the family of three were dressed in white and looked adorable.

The Hussain household was full of joy because Yasir’s niece was getting married, and the whole family got together to celebrate. The family wore matching outfits and looked beautiful. Little Kabir Hussain looked cute as he played with his family while wearing a traditional white and blue kurta.

"Shadi Mubarak ♥️#alinakishadi#nikah #allwhite", captioned the Jhooti actor.

On the work front, Iqra is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.