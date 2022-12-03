Iqra Aziz has the sweetest birthday wish for Yasir Hussain
Share
Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has extended love and sweet wishes to her husband Yasir Hussain on his birthday and showed the world what an "amazing man" he is.
The Badshah Begum star has been showered with love and birthday wishes from his massive fan following. However, his lady love's wish definitely takes the cake.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the Raqeeb Se actress shared group pictures and selfies where the celebrity power couple beamingly posed for the camera with their friends.
"Happy Birthday to the love of my life❤️ i fall in love with you all over again every time i see you????," captioned the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Hussain set the bar high for husbands when he planned a surprise birthday party for his wife Iqra Aziz. At the Jhooti actor's 25th birthday, her friends, Hania Aamir, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt were in attendance.
The birthday bash was held in Dubai.
Yasir Hussain gifts himself a ‘toy’ on ... 03:50 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
Lollywood's versatile actor Yasir Hussain has bought a new Toyota Revo as a gift for himself on his 38th ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Iqra Aziz has the sweetest birthday wish for Yasir Hussain10:25 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Emirati themed Jazz and Opera concerts captivate visitors to ...09:59 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Ready to defend every inch of motherland, COAS Asim Munir reacts to ...09:45 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
-
- Imran Khan announces dissolution of assemblies this month08:51 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- 'Mastermind' of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder detained in USA07:56 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
-
- ‘#TheCrown’ - #Humayun shares details of a deleted scene where ...07:07 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022