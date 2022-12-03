Iqra Aziz has the sweetest birthday wish for Yasir Hussain
10:25 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
Iqra Aziz has the sweetest birthday wish for Yasir Hussain
Source: Iqra Aziz (Instagram)
Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has extended love and sweet wishes to her husband Yasir Hussain on his birthday and showed the world what an "amazing man" he is.

The Badshah Begum star has been showered with love and birthday wishes from his massive fan following. However, his lady love's wish definitely takes the cake.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Raqeeb Se actress shared group pictures and selfies where the celebrity power couple beamingly posed for the camera with their friends.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life❤️ i fall in love with you all over again every time i see you????," captioned the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress.

Earlier, Hussain set the bar high for husbands when he planned a surprise birthday party for his wife Iqra Aziz. At the Jhooti actor's 25th birthday, her friends, Hania Aamir, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt were in attendance.

The birthday bash was held in Dubai.

Yasir Hussain gifts himself a ‘toy’ on ... 03:50 PM | 1 Dec, 2022

Lollywood's versatile actor Yasir Hussain has bought a new Toyota Revo as a gift for himself on his 38th ...

Madhuri Dixit recreates Pakistani TikTok girl's dance moves on 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja'
07:38 PM | 3 Dec, 2022

