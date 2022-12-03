Security forces kill terrorist commander in North Waziristan
Share
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed a notorious terrorist commander Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai in Shewa, North Waziristan Tribal District.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.
The killed terrorist remained actively involved in high profile terrorist activities against security forces as well as kidnapping for ransom and was highly wanted by CTD in multiple cases.
Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.
Pakistan Army solider martyred in gunfight with ... 09:32 AM | 1 Dec, 2022
WANA – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan, the ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
- Pakistan extends Benazir Kafalat Programme to transgender community11:17 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Security forces kill terrorist commander in North Waziristan10:50 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Iqra Aziz has the sweetest birthday wish for Yasir Hussain10:25 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Emirati themed Jazz and Opera concerts captivate visitors to ...09:59 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
-
- 'Mastermind' of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder detained in USA07:56 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Armeena Khan claps back at haters trolling her for her maternity ...09:22 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022