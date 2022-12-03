Security forces kill terrorist commander in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed a notorious terrorist commander Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai in Shewa, North Waziristan Tribal District.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in high profile terrorist activities against security forces as well as kidnapping for ransom and was highly wanted by CTD in multiple cases.

Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.