Security forces kill terrorist commander in North Waziristan

10:50 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
Security forces kill terrorist commander in North Waziristan
Source: File Photo
Share

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed a notorious terrorist commander Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai in Shewa, North Waziristan Tribal District.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in high profile terrorist activities against security forces as well as kidnapping for ransom and was highly wanted by CTD in multiple cases.

Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area. 

Pakistan Army solider martyred in gunfight with ... 09:32 AM | 1 Dec, 2022

WANA – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan, the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan extends Benazir Kafalat Programme to ...
11:17 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
Gen Asim Munir makes first visit to LoC as COAS: ...
09:45 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
Imran Khan announces dissolution of assemblies ...
08:51 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
Three tourists mysteriously die in Murree hotel
08:22 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
'Drunk' passenger forces emergency landing of ...
07:31 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
GCU Lahore names media studies department after ...
06:15 PM | 3 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Madhuri Dixit recreates Pakistani TikTok girl's dance moves on 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja'
07:38 PM | 3 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr