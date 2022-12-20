Ahmad Taha Ghani and Ali Raza subjected to criticism over latest video

A video of actors Ahmad Taha Ghani and Ali Raza has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Needless to say, the distasteful video is spreading like wildfire online.

The video shows Ghani and Raza supposedly trying to be funny as they review a wheelchair.

A perfect example of comedy gone wrong, the BTS video shows the duo taking a jibe on disabilities and the comparison between a wheelchair and a functional car.

Netizens are reacting to the viral video while taking a jibe at the duo's insensitivity. Have a look at the comments: