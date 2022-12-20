Ahmad Taha Ghani and Ali Raza subjected to criticism over latest video

A video of actors Ahmad Taha Ghani and Ali Raza has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Needless to say, the distasteful video is spreading like wildfire online.
The video shows Ghani and Raza supposedly trying to be funny as they review a wheelchair.
A perfect example of comedy gone wrong, the BTS video shows the duo taking a jibe on disabilities and the comparison between a wheelchair and a functional car.
View this post on Instagram
Netizens are reacting to the viral video while taking a jibe at the duo's insensitivity. Have a look at the comments:
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 20 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.6
|234.15
|Euro
|EUR
|256
|258.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294
|297
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.3
|67.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.1
|154.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|597.63
|602.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.68
|166.03
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.23
|32.48
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|731.99
|736.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.2
|588.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.9
|243.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.4
|6.5
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs175,800 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs150,720. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 135,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 156,450.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Karachi
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Islamabad
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Peshawar
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Quetta
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Sialkot
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Attock
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Gujranwala
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Jehlum
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Multan
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Gujrat
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Nawabshah
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Chakwal
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Hyderabad
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Nowshehra
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Sargodha
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Faisalabad
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Mirpur
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.