Hindu pilgrims from India reach Pakistan for Shivratri celebrations

LAHORE – A group of 89 Indian Hindu pilgrims reached Lahore on Tuesday to participate in Shivratri celebrations at Katas Raj temple in Chakwal city of Punjab.

Additional Secretary of the Evacuee Trust Property Board Rana Shahid and other Pakistani official welcomed the Indian pilgrims at the Wagah border crossing between the neighbouring countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahid said adherents of different religions are living with religious freedom in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Hindu pilgrims appealed the Pakistan High Commission in India to issue visas to as many Hindu yatrees as possible so they could attend religious celebrations.