06:01 PM | 22 Jul, 2023
Ban imposed on swimming in Ravi River, canals in Lahore amid flood threats
LAHORE – A ban has been imposed on swimming Ravi River and canals in the Punjab capital owing to threats of rising water levels and flooding amid monsoon spell in the region.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), in an alert, said that the central region, including Lahore, has been facing a flood situation for several days as India is releasing more water in Sutleh and Ravi rivers due to torrential rains in its northern states.

Another spell of monsoon rains hit Lahore and other cities of Punjab early Saturday. At least two deaths were reported in different areas of the provincial capital.

In view of the situation, Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider has issued a notification, stating the public while visiting Ravi and canals, do boating and play on their banks will put their lives at risk.

 “Heavy rain spell[s] this season may cause unfortunate incidents of drowning and loss of precious human lives,” read the notification.

“In my opinion, there are sufficient grounds to proceed under Section 144 of the Cod of Criminal Procedure, 1989, as an immediate prevention and speedy remedy in the matter and directions, hereinafter are necessary to prevent loss of human lives and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in Lahore district,” it added.

Therefore, a prohibition has been placed on “swimming/ bathing/ boating in River Ravi and canals besides playing on the banks of these water bodies in Lahore district” from July 22 to July 28.

