IHC clears British Pakistani in £60m mortgage fraud case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court recently overturned freezing orders on multiple properties belonging to British Pakistani businessman Nisar Ahmed Afzal.
In a case initiated upon the request of the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) concerning an alleged £60M Birmingham Mortgage fraud, the court highlighted the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) overbearing actions and lack of substantiating evidence.
Despite the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in the UK discontinuing its probe against Afzal in November 2021 due to insufficient evidence, the NAB proceeded to freeze his assets. This action was based on the UK government’s 2017 request, accepted by the NAB in 2021, long after the initial case concluded. Notably, the frozen properties, including those in Islamabad, were acquired before the alleged UK offense.
Initially, the NCA lodged a complaint in 2017, alleging Afzal and others were involved in a £60 million Mortgage Fraud in the UK from 2004 to 2006. However, the NAB took no action until September 2021 and, until now, hasn’t forwarded the case to any court or concluded its investigation.
The judges criticised the NAB’s prolonged freezing orders, emphasizing that the law doesn’t allow indefinite property seizure without legal proceedings or complaints filed in court. They condemned the NAB’s actions, calling attention to the agency’s lack of evidence and disregard for the law’s confines. They allowed Afzal’s petitions, setting aside the freezing orders.
This case, spanning 15 years, saw Afzal contesting allegations of fraud and emphasizing his innocence. He had faced legal challenges in both the UK and Pakistan, maintaining that he was unfairly targeted and expressing his relief when the UK’s investigation was closed.
Pakistani rupee appreciated further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281 for buying and 284 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices moved up in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.
On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,800, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,445.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.