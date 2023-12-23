Captain Colonel Sher Khan Flyover inaugurated by Punjab CM Naqvi

LAHORE – Another mega construction project has opened for traffic as interim Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated another flyover in the provincial capital.

The caretaker CM inaugurated Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed flyover near Defence Turn on Friday, expressing his resolve to ensure the completion of development projects at a fast pace.

The newly inaugurated flyover, spanning nearly 750 meters comprises three lanes and was touted as a third project completed ahead of schedule.

It was reported that construction work on the flyover was completed in 3months, ensuring a swift and efficient addition to the infrastructure of the provincial capital.

The flyover will be a signal-free corridor from Barkat Market Garden Town to Defence Morr Walton, allowing commuters to travel between DHA Phase-VI and Liberty Market within 15-18 minutes.

The interim Chief Minister and his team said Captain Colonel Sher Khan Flyover will benefit approximately 2lac vehicles daily. Additionally, he revealed that the Walton Road project would also be completed by January 31.

Naqvi hoped that the new drainage system, being laid down for Rs. 9 billion, would save people from water accumulation on the roads.