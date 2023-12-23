Captain Colonel Sher Khan Flyover inaugurated by Punjab CM Naqvi

LAHORE – Another mega construction project has opened for traffic as interim Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated another flyover in the provincial capital.
The caretaker CM inaugurated Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed flyover near Defence Turn on Friday, expressing his resolve to ensure the completion of development projects at a fast pace.
The newly inaugurated flyover, spanning nearly 750 meters comprises three lanes and was touted as a third project completed ahead of schedule.
It was reported that construction work on the flyover was completed in 3months, ensuring a swift and efficient addition to the infrastructure of the provincial capital.
The flyover will be a signal-free corridor from Barkat Market Garden Town to Defence Morr Walton, allowing commuters to travel between DHA Phase-VI and Liberty Market within 15-18 minutes.
The interim Chief Minister and his team said Captain Colonel Sher Khan Flyover will benefit approximately 2lac vehicles daily. Additionally, he revealed that the Walton Road project would also be completed by January 31.
Naqvi hoped that the new drainage system, being laid down for Rs. 9 billion, would save people from water accumulation on the roads.
Pakistani rupee appreciated further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281 for buying and 284 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices moved up in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.
On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,800, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,445.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
