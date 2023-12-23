Search

Pakistan

Captain Colonel Sher Khan Flyover inaugurated by Punjab CM Naqvi

Web Desk
02:46 PM | 23 Dec, 2023
Captain Colonel Sher Khan Flyover inaugurated by Punjab CM Naqvi
Source: GovtofPunjabPK

LAHORE – Another mega construction project has opened for traffic as interim Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated another flyover in the provincial capital.

The caretaker CM inaugurated Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed flyover near Defence Turn on Friday, expressing his resolve to ensure the completion of development projects at a fast pace.

The newly inaugurated flyover, spanning nearly 750 meters comprises three lanes and was touted as a third project completed ahead of schedule.

It was reported that construction work on the flyover was completed in 3months, ensuring a swift and efficient addition to the infrastructure of the provincial capital.

The flyover will be a signal-free corridor from Barkat Market Garden Town to Defence Morr Walton, allowing commuters to travel between DHA Phase-VI and Liberty Market within 15-18 minutes.

The interim Chief Minister and his team said Captain Colonel Sher Khan Flyover will benefit approximately 2lac vehicles daily. Additionally, he revealed that the Walton Road project would also be completed by January 31.

Naqvi hoped that the new drainage system, being laid down for Rs. 9 billion, would save people from water accumulation on the roads.

Girders of Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu flyover collapse, days after deadly pillar fall

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

02:12 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Toshakhana trial: Imran Khan knocks Supreme Court's doors to overturn ...

06:37 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

Elections 2024: Imran Khan files nomination papers to contest from ...

01:44 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

Ex-PM Imran Khan, Qureshi secure bail in Cipher Case from Supreme ...

10:05 AM | 22 Dec, 2023

Export-Import Bank of Pakistan inaugurated to bolster banking, trade ...

09:38 AM | 22 Dec, 2023

PTI approaches Supreme Court against IHC verdict in Toshakhana case ...

09:00 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

Are Imran Khan's wife Bushra and sister Aleema going to contest ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:46 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Captain Colonel Sher Khan Flyover inaugurated by Punjab CM Naqvi

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 23 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23rd December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee's rise continues against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee appreciated further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281  for buying and 284 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 76
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.82 760.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.21 930.21
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.79 61.39
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.27 743.27
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 328.02 330.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price here - 23 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices moved up in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 23 December 2023

On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,800, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,445.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Karachi PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Islamabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Peshawar PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Quetta PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Sialkot PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Attock PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Gujranwala PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Jehlum PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Multan PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Bahawalpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Gujrat PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Nawabshah PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Chakwal PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Hyderabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Nowshehra PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Sargodha PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Faisalabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Mirpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: