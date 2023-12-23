Parvez Elahi hospitalised with chest pain from Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was rushed to hospital from Adiala jail after he complained of chest pain on Saturday.

Reports said the former chief minister has been shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology as he has been feeling the pain since last night. Elahi will undergo medical examination at the hospital.

The PTI president has been facing multiple cases following the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly and May 9 riots. Earlier this month, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a graft reference involving over Rs1 billion against him, his son Moonis Elahi and others.

The anti-graft watchdog has alleged them of looting public money and receiving kickbacks in various projects.

Parvez Elahdi was initially arrested in June this year from outside his residence in Rs70 million corruption case initiated over alleged embezzlement in development funds allocated for the Gujrat district.