More trouble for Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis as NAB files Gujrat kickbacks reference against PTI leaders

LAHORE – Pakistani authorities continue to tighten the noose of accountability around the necks of PTI President Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi, who are already facing a plethora of cases.
In a recent development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed 1.23 billion rupees in corruption reference against former Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi and others.
The anti-graft watchdog filed graft reference against Elahi and son and other accused at Lahore’s accountability court after completing a probe about kickbacks in Gujrat development projects.
Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi have been named as prime accused in the corruption reference.
In its reference, NAB said Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi and other accused have been found involved in corruption practices that cost over 1 billion to the national kitty.
It said the former chief minister misused public office and received bribes. His son also aided him in getting illegal approval of 116 schemes for Gujrat and duo received kickbacks by granting contracts of schemes to their favorite contractors.
NAB accused Elahi and his son for receiving overall financial benefit of Rs1.23 billion rupees in bribes and kickbacks.
It said during the PTI regime, Elaho received Rs744.5 million rupees in bribes. Moonis Elahi’s accountant used to deposit kickback money to his family accounts, and he deposited Rs1 million and 61,000 Euros in his foreign account.
Pervaiz Elahi, who remained behind bars for his dissent rhetoric, deposited over Rs304 million in their personal accounts.
NAB pleaded to the accountability court to conduct trial and award sentences to accused in the reference.
Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.
Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.15
|287.95
|Euro
|EUR
|309.9
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.4
|360.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.45
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.82
|75.97
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.94
|767.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.99
|210.49
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.78
|39.88
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.38
|36.48
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.39
|935.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.16
|750.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.5
|79.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.45
|212.95
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.38
|325.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.05
|8.09
The price of gold fell by thousands of rupees as precious metal lost shine despite an upward trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,300.
Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs199,190, 21 karat rate costs Rs190,138 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,975.
Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Karachi
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Attock
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Multan
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.