More trouble for Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis as NAB files Gujrat kickbacks reference against PTI leaders

12:31 PM | 2 Dec, 2023
LAHORE – Pakistani authorities continue to tighten the noose of accountability around the necks of PTI President Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi, who are already facing a plethora of cases.

In a recent development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed 1.23 billion rupees in corruption reference against former Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi and others.

The anti-graft watchdog filed graft reference against Elahi and son and other accused at Lahore’s accountability court after completing a probe about kickbacks in Gujrat development projects.

Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi have been named as prime accused in the corruption reference.

In its reference, NAB said Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi and other accused have been found involved in corruption practices that cost over 1 billion to the national kitty.

It said the former chief minister misused public office and received bribes. His son also aided him in getting illegal approval of 116 schemes for Gujrat and duo received kickbacks by granting contracts of schemes to their favorite contractors.

NAB accused Elahi and his son for receiving overall financial benefit of Rs1.23 billion rupees in bribes and kickbacks.

It said during the PTI regime, Elaho received Rs744.5 million rupees in bribes. Moonis Elahi’s accountant used to deposit kickback money to his family accounts, and he deposited Rs1 million and 61,000 Euros in his foreign account.

Pervaiz Elahi, who remained behind bars for his dissent rhetoric, deposited over Rs304 million in their personal accounts.

NAB pleaded to the accountability court to conduct trial and award sentences to accused in the reference.

01:54 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

COAS Asim Munir witnesses field exercise of Bahawalpur Corps

08:42 AM | 2 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 2nd December, 2023

