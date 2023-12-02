Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered significant recovery in local market on Saturday a day after it lost some of its glitter due to downward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price of gold increased by Rs3,100 to reach Rs223,600.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs2,658 to settle at Rs191,701.

The price of the precious commodity also went up by $31 per ounce to reach $2,071 in the international market.

A day earlier, gold price witnessed a decline in domestic market of Pakistan in line with drop in international prices.

The per tola gold price decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs220,500. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went down by Rs429 to drop to Rs189,043.