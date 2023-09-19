Search

Breathtaking battle in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' secures nomination at prestigious US Stunt Awards

08:55 PM | 19 Sep, 2023
Breathtaking battle in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' secures nomination at prestigious US Stunt Awards
Source: Instagram

While clinching the title of the highest-grossing Pakistani film was undoubtedly an impressive achievement, The Legend of Maula Jatt, directed by Bilal Lashari, now adds another feather to its cap with a nomination in the coveted Best Fight category. This nomination is attributed to the unforgettable, heart-pounding final battle between Maula and Noori, portrayed by the talented Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, respectively.

The film's adrenaline-pumping stunts, masterfully choreographed by the renowned stunt coordinator Ian Van Temperley himself, pit it against formidable contenders like "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "The Gray Man," among others.

The Taurus World Stunt Awards represent an annual celebration of the remarkable achievements of stunt performers hailing from the global film industry. Since its inception in 2001, these awards have consistently upheld the highest standards of recognition in the field.

Held annually in Los Angeles, the previous winners in the Best Fight category have been blockbuster Hollywood hits such as "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Kingsman," "Fast and Furious 6," "Inception," and "The Avengers." Now, the local sensation, The Legend of Maula Jatt, is vying for its place in this esteemed lineup.

Released in October 2022, this acclaimed film shows no signs of slowing down, having garnered unprecedented momentum in its initial weeks of release. A testament to its success is its achievement of becoming the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time at the global box office in just its fourth week. Prior to this milestone, it had already claimed the titles of the highest-grossing Pakistani film and the second-highest-grossing film in the UK for 2022. Furthermore, it established itself as the most-watched South Asian film in Norway. Notably, The Legend of Maula Jatt swiftly crossed the Rs400 crore mark at the worldwide box office, solidifying its place as a cinematic powerhouse.

