Kiran Ashfaque takes internet by storm with new look

Kiran Ashfaque Hussein, a multi-talented personality, wears many hats in the world of entertainment.

From being a model and actress to a writer and influential figure, she has left her mark on various creative fields. However, what has garnered significant attention is her journey post-divorce from actor Imran Ashraf, a development that took many by surprise.

Kiran's style has always leaned towards Western wear, a reflection of her individuality and confidence. She candidly shared that, after her marriage, she faced pressure to change her style, which she did temporarily. However, her advice to women is clear: never compromise your true self for anyone else.

In recent days, Ashfaque has been sharing stunning glimpses of herself in fashionable attire, showcasing her love for Western fashion.

However many fans called her out on the attire saying that it was too bold.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-19/1695140295-3326.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-19/1695140298-6544.jpeg