Pakistan

Why is the BZU vice chancellor driving a rickshaw?

09:40 PM | 19 Sep, 2023
Why is the BZU vice chancellor driving a rickshaw?
MULTAN – Mansoor Akbar Kundi, vice chancellor of the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), has "become an auto-rickshaw driver" days before his retirement from the esteemed academic position.

The move is aimed at creating awareness among people that no job is menial. 

Kundi, a well-known literary figure, may be seen operating an auto-rickshaw on a roadway in a brief video clip spreading on social media.

He said that the university did not provide pension to its employees and that he planned to leave the institution within the current month.

The VC stated that he intended to send a message to the masses that they should not be afraid or ashamed even if they have to drive a rickshaw keeping in view the country's poor economic conditions.

He served as vice chancellor of two universities, BZU and the Gomal University. He had also served on the executive board of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Kundi retired from Balochistan University in 2015.

