Why is ‘Imran Khan’ riding a rickshaw in Sialkot? (VIDEO)
Web Desk
09:47 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
Share

Video of a young man, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Prime Minister Imran Khan, left the social media amused on Monday.

“Look, there’s Imran Khan on a rickshaw in Sialkot,” the person recording the video from his own vehicle can be heard as jokingly saying.

Earlier, a video of the Pakistani premier’s lookalike driving a Suzuki Mehran had gone viral soon soon after his victory in 2018 general elections.

Imran Khan is the 22nd and current Prime Minister of Pakistan and the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Before entering politics, the 68-year-old was an international cricketer and captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, which he led to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup.

Here's 3-year-old Imran Khan with his family 04:55 PM | 20 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared a rare picture of him with his parents and sisters. "With ...

