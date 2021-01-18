Why is ‘Imran Khan’ riding a rickshaw in Sialkot? (VIDEO)

Video of a young man, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Prime Minister Imran Khan, left the social media amused on Monday.

“Look, there’s Imran Khan on a rickshaw in Sialkot,” the person recording the video from his own vehicle can be heard as jokingly saying.

Earlier, a video of the Pakistani premier’s lookalike driving a Suzuki Mehran had gone viral soon soon after his victory in 2018 general elections.

No Fear... No Protocol...

He is our Prime Minister... pic.twitter.com/4xWvCy8WOw — Anjum Iqbal - PTI (@AnjumIqbalPTI) September 30, 2018

Imran Khan is the 22nd and current Prime Minister of Pakistan and the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Before entering politics, the 68-year-old was an international cricketer and captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, which he led to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup.