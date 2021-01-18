KP, Sindh governors call on PM Imran
10:20 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – The governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.
PTI leader Saifullah Niazi was also present there alongwith Shah Farman and Imran Ismail.
During the meeting, overall situation in provinces and development projects were discussed.
Views were also exchanged over political situation in the country, according to a statement by PM Office.
PM Imran hails CM Khalid’s plan to turn G-B ... 06:41 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised a plan proposed by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid ...
-
- KP, Sindh governors call on PM Imran10:20 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Why is ‘Imran Khan’ riding a rickshaw in Sialkot? (VIDEO)09:47 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Smart lockdown in several areas of Gujranwala, Lahore including DHA, ...09:03 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
-
- Nora Fatehi 'had fun last night' with Turkish chef Burak in Dubai ...07:29 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Mahira Khan recovers from COVID-19 infection, announces return to TV ...04:41 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani actor Huma Nawab loses Rs0.2 million to online scammers04:10 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021