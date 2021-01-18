KP, Sindh governors call on PM Imran
10:20 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
KP, Sindh governors call on PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – The governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

PTI leader Saifullah Niazi was also present there alongwith Shah Farman and Imran Ismail.

During the meeting, overall situation in provinces and development projects were discussed.

Views were also exchanged over political situation in the country, according to a statement by PM Office.

