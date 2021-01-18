PM Imran hails CM Khalid’s plan to turn G-B into world-class tourist destination

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised a plan proposed by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed to turn the region into a world-class tourist destination.

The premier shared his views when the chief minister called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss the plan.

Khan has sought a comprehensive strategy to implement the plan by February from Khursheed.

As per the proposed plan, all urban and rural areas of Gilgit-Baltistan will be reorganized under the master plan.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان سے وزیرِ اعلی گلگت بلتستان خالد خورشید کی ملاقات pic.twitter.com/ciFol1O3oo — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 18, 2021

Map of houses, street system, drainage and clean water supply as well as provision of basic necessities to tourists at various places included in the project.

The project will provide basic services to the local population, including quality education and health, on a priority basis.

The project, which has potential to turn into a multi-billion industry, will provide numerous employment opportunities for the local population.