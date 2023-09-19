Search

Imran Ashraf and Iqra Aziz rekindle the Noori-Bhola magic on "Mazaaq Raat"

Maheen Khawaja
09:14 PM | 19 Sep, 2023
Iqra Aziz, Imran Ashraf
Source: Youtube

"Ranjha Ranjha Kardi" stands as a modern classic in the world of Pakistani dramas, largely credited to the directorial brilliance of Kashif Nisar. This compelling narrative catapulted Imran Ashraf into the limelight as a lead actor, and his portrayal of Bhola remains etched in the hearts of viewers. Imran's electrifying chemistry with Iqra Aziz, who played the fierce Noori, left audiences captivated and yearning for more.

While the beloved duo had been absent from the screen for a while, Imran Ashraf, the versatile actor, recently took up the role of host on "Mazaaq Raat." Fate smiled upon fans when Iqra graced the show as a guest, presenting a golden opportunity to revive the enchanting Noori-Bhola chemistry.

In a delightful opening of the show, the duo was spotted donning their iconic character attire, flawlessly slipping back into the roles that had won hearts. The audience erupted in joyful cheers as they witnessed the charismatic recreation of Noori and Bhola.

The skit reached its heartwarming conclusion as Imran Ashraf, in character, knelt down and presented a flower to Iqra Aziz, leaving everyone with a sense of nostalgia and admiration.

v

Fans expressed their joy and applauded the actors in the comment section.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-19/1695136568-3004.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-19/1695136573-5033.jpeg

On the work front, Ashraf was seen in Chaudhry and Sons, Piyar Ke Naghmay, and Heer Da Hero. Meanwhile, Iqra is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

