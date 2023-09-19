Imran Ashraf and Iqra Aziz rekindle the Noori-Bhola magic on "Mazaaq Raat"

"Ranjha Ranjha Kardi" stands as a modern classic in the world of Pakistani dramas, largely credited to the directorial brilliance of Kashif Nisar. This compelling narrative catapulted Imran Ashraf into the limelight as a lead actor, and his portrayal of Bhola remains etched in the hearts of viewers. Imran's electrifying chemistry with Iqra Aziz, who played the fierce Noori, left audiences captivated and yearning for more.
While the beloved duo had been absent from the screen for a while, Imran Ashraf, the versatile actor, recently took up the role of host on "Mazaaq Raat." Fate smiled upon fans when Iqra graced the show as a guest, presenting a golden opportunity to revive the enchanting Noori-Bhola chemistry.
In a delightful opening of the show, the duo was spotted donning their iconic character attire, flawlessly slipping back into the roles that had won hearts. The audience erupted in joyful cheers as they witnessed the charismatic recreation of Noori and Bhola.
The skit reached its heartwarming conclusion as Imran Ashraf, in character, knelt down and presented a flower to Iqra Aziz, leaving everyone with a sense of nostalgia and admiration.
v
Fans expressed their joy and applauded the actors in the comment section.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-19/1695136568-3004.jpeg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-19/1695136573-5033.jpeg
On the work front, Ashraf was seen in Chaudhry and Sons, Piyar Ke Naghmay, and Heer Da Hero. Meanwhile, Iqra is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 19, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296
|299.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.45
|797.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.42
|42.82
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|770.79
|778.79
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.78
|333.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.