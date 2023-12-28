Wedding celebrations of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan begin

New Delhi: The joyous wedding festivities of Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and her beau Nupur Shikhare have been unveiled through delightful glimpses shared by the bride-to-be on her Instagram stories.

The couple's close friend and actor Mithila Palkar added to the excitement by posting pictures with the engaged duo, playfully declaring, "Let's get you guys married." Another caption on the shared images joyfully announced, "The wedding festivities have begun," setting the tone for the celebrations.

For the ongoing wedding celebrations, the radiant bride adorned herself in a resplendent red saree, exuding grace and traditional charm. Meanwhile, Nupur opted for a vibrant kurta, complemented by a golden jacket and stylish black pyjamas, adding a contemporary touch to his ensemble. The couple's sartorial choices perfectly reflected the fusion of elegance and modernity.

On the professional front, Ira Khan, showcasing her versatility, made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, featuring Hazel Keech in the lead role. The play premiered in various cities in India in December 2019. Ira, with a background in music, has carved her niche in the creative realm, while her brother Junaid actively assists their father, Aamir Khan, in filmmaking. Junaid is also set to make his acting debut in an upcoming Netflix project.

As the enchanting wedding celebrations unfold, fans eagerly anticipate more glimpses of the joyous union between Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, heralding a new chapter in their love story.