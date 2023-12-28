Yasir Hussain pens heartfelt note for wifey Iqra Aziz on wedding anniversary

Congratulations are in order for the Pakistani entertainment industry’s it couple, actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, on the occasion of their 4th wedding anniversary.
The versatile artist, renowned for his roles in cinema, as a screenwriter, and as a captivating TV show host, recently treated his followers on Instagram to a delightful series of snapshots. This photodump captured precious moments of the entire family peacefully napping together, accompanied by a heartwarming note.
"Mashallah, 12 baj Gaye Yahan dunya k is kony mai . Aur mai in 2 sleeping beauties k sath hun .
Dec 28th world’s most common shadi ki date .magar mery liye meri zindagi ka sab se khaas din. I’m so blessed to have a partner like @iiqraaziz because I know who she really is . AAP logon k liye toh bohot sweet hai lol.
She is irritating and I like it
Iqra woh anger bird hai jo gussa kar k Khud thak jati hai
Iqra you are the most talented humble and sweetest person I have ever known . Log kehty hain k aap bohot lucky hain k aap ko iqra mili Aur woh sahi kehty hain . Mai tumhain Itna pyaar karta hun jitna nawaz shareef paye se
Elon musk mars se
Aur actors apny aap se karty hain .
And you know yeh kitna zyada hai. moon and back se baat aagy barh chuki hai . Ab is caption ko Yaheen rokna hoga warna tumhain shak ho Jae ga k mai toilet mai itni der kis se baat kar raha hun . Love you and thankyou for being with me ???????? happy 4th anniversary baby" he wrote.
The lovebirds got married on December 28, 2019 and welcomed their first child, a son named Kabir Hussain, on July 10, 2021.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Thursday in light of positive economic cues.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.79 for buying and 283.20 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.79
|283.20
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.47
|760.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.17
|36.52
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.09
|930.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.67
|743.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.35
|332.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices gained traction in Pakistan market, following big rise in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,129.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,890 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.