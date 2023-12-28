Yasir Hussain pens heartfelt note for wifey Iqra Aziz on wedding anniversary

Congratulations are in order for the Pakistani entertainment industry’s it couple, actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, on the occasion of their 4th wedding anniversary.

The versatile artist, renowned for his roles in cinema, as a screenwriter, and as a captivating TV show host, recently treated his followers on Instagram to a delightful series of snapshots. This photodump captured precious moments of the entire family peacefully napping together, accompanied by a heartwarming note.

"Mashallah, 12 baj Gaye Yahan dunya k is kony mai . Aur mai in 2 sleeping beauties k sath hun .

Dec 28th world’s most common shadi ki date .magar mery liye meri zindagi ka sab se khaas din. I’m so blessed to have a partner like @iiqraaziz because I know who she really is . AAP logon k liye toh bohot sweet hai lol.

She is irritating and I like it

Iqra woh anger bird hai jo gussa kar k Khud thak jati hai

Iqra you are the most talented humble and sweetest person I have ever known . Log kehty hain k aap bohot lucky hain k aap ko iqra mili Aur woh sahi kehty hain . Mai tumhain Itna pyaar karta hun jitna nawaz shareef paye se

Elon musk mars se

Aur actors apny aap se karty hain .

And you know yeh kitna zyada hai. moon and back se baat aagy barh chuki hai . Ab is caption ko Yaheen rokna hoga warna tumhain shak ho Jae ga k mai toilet mai itni der kis se baat kar raha hun . Love you and thankyou for being with me ???????? happy 4th anniversary baby" he wrote.

The lovebirds got married on December 28, 2019 and welcomed their first child, a son named Kabir Hussain, on July 10, 2021.