80 mutilated bodies of Palestinians found in Israeli truck amid Gaza war

GAZA CITY – Eighty mutilated bodies of Palestinians martyred by Israeli forces were recovered from a truck came to northern Gaza from Israel amid ongoing air strikes and ground operation in Gaza.
Reports said organs were stolen from the bodied found in the truck, adding that the identity of the victims could not be determined.
Palestinian authorities said this is not the first time the Israeli forces have committed such a heinous war crime by stealing organs of the martyred Palestinians.
They pointed out that Israel had previously been engaged in desecrating graves in Jabalia and taking bodies in its custom from Gaza in order to steal vital organs from the dead bodies.
They have called for formation of an independent international investigation committee to probe the crimes being committed by Israel.
On the other hand, Israeli forces launched over 100 attack in Gaza during last 24 hours, killing more than 240 Palestinians.
The Red Crescent headquarters, shelter home and other places were targeted in Khan Yunis amid reports of killing of several people.
Hamas, the Palestinian fighting group has launched counter attacks and killed Israeli troops.
Around 21,000 people, including children and women, have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 7, reports said, adding that 54,536 received injuries.
Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.
In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.
In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates.
On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.
The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
