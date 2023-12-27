Search

World

80 mutilated bodies of Palestinians found in Israeli truck amid Gaza war

04:55 PM | 27 Dec, 2023
80 mutilated bodies of Palestinians found in Israeli truck amid Gaza war
Source: Social media

GAZA CITY – Eighty mutilated bodies of Palestinians martyred by Israeli forces were recovered from a truck came to northern Gaza from Israel amid ongoing air strikes and ground operation in Gaza. 

Reports said organs were stolen from the bodied found in the truck, adding that the identity of the victims could not be determined. 

Palestinian authorities said this is not the first time the Israeli forces have committed such a heinous war crime by stealing organs of the martyred Palestinians. 

They pointed out that Israel had previously been engaged in desecrating graves in Jabalia and taking bodies in its custom from Gaza in order to steal vital organs from the dead bodies. 

They have called for formation of an independent international investigation committee to probe the crimes being committed by Israel. 

On the other hand, Israeli forces launched over 100 attack in Gaza during last 24 hours, killing more than 240 Palestinians. 

The Red Crescent headquarters, shelter home and other places were targeted in Khan Yunis amid reports of killing of several people. 

Hamas, the Palestinian fighting group has launched counter attacks and killed Israeli troops. 

Around 21,000 people, including children and women, have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 7, reports said, adding that 54,536 received injuries. 

Israel blatantly denies visa to UN staff as violence in Gaza continues

Facebook Comments

World

09:42 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Investigators look into causes of blast near Israeli embassy in Delhi

06:23 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

Gaza death toll tops 20,000 as Israel continues bombing Palestinians

09:59 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Over 300 Indians detained at French airport amid human trafficking ...

11:08 AM | 18 Dec, 2023

UN security council to vote on Gaza ceasefire call today as Israel ...

07:54 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Iran executes Israeli spy agency Mossad’s agent

09:49 AM | 13 Dec, 2023

UN adopts resolution calling for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza as ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:55 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

80 mutilated bodies of Palestinians found in Israeli truck amid Gaza war

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 27th December 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar in interbank

Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.

In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.

In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.

In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Dec-2023/pakistani-rupee-inches-up-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-and-dirham-check-today-forex-rates

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 27 December 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 27 December 2023

On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: