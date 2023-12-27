80 mutilated bodies of Palestinians found in Israeli truck amid Gaza war

GAZA CITY – Eighty mutilated bodies of Palestinians martyred by Israeli forces were recovered from a truck came to northern Gaza from Israel amid ongoing air strikes and ground operation in Gaza.

Reports said organs were stolen from the bodied found in the truck, adding that the identity of the victims could not be determined.

Palestinian authorities said this is not the first time the Israeli forces have committed such a heinous war crime by stealing organs of the martyred Palestinians.

They pointed out that Israel had previously been engaged in desecrating graves in Jabalia and taking bodies in its custom from Gaza in order to steal vital organs from the dead bodies.

They have called for formation of an independent international investigation committee to probe the crimes being committed by Israel.

On the other hand, Israeli forces launched over 100 attack in Gaza during last 24 hours, killing more than 240 Palestinians.

The Red Crescent headquarters, shelter home and other places were targeted in Khan Yunis amid reports of killing of several people.

Hamas, the Palestinian fighting group has launched counter attacks and killed Israeli troops.

Around 21,000 people, including children and women, have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 7, reports said, adding that 54,536 received injuries.