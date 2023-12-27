SC rejects Imran Khan’s plea for early hearing of disqualification case

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea for early hearing of PTI founder Imran Khan’s application seeking an order to overturn his disqualification for contesting the upcoming general elections.
Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Sardar Tariq Masood remarked that the petition filed by the former prime minister against the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict in the Toshakhana case could not be hear by the apex court this week.
He remarked that a three-member bench should hear this case but this time only two-judges are available due to winter vacation. Justice Masood added that the two-member bench could not provide interim relief as the decision was issued by the division bench of the high court.
At one point, Justice Athar Minallah observed that suspending a decision regarding disqualification would not suspend the punishment awarded by the court.
Justice Masood remarked that CJP Qazi Faez Isa would return next week.
Last week, Pakistan's former prime minister approached Supreme Court, days after IHC turned down his plea against Toshakhana trial case.
Despite being in jail for four months, Khan is pushing to run in upcoming parliamentary elections, his party said Wednesday last, however, legal experts remained skeptical due to his conviction in graft case.
To pave his way for next polls, the former cricket star moved to country's top court to challenge a decision by the Islamabad High Court that effectively keeps him disqualified from contesting general elections, which are due to two months.
Khan's counsel Latif Khosafiled a petition requesting the suspension of the decision related to Toshakhana to enable PTI founder in upcoming elections.
Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.
In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.
In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates.
On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.
The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
