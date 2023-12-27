Search

Pakistan

SC rejects Imran Khan’s plea for early hearing of disqualification case

05:53 PM | 27 Dec, 2023
SC rejects Imran Khan’s plea for early hearing of disqualification case
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea for early hearing of PTI founder Imran Khan’s application seeking an order to overturn his disqualification for contesting the upcoming general elections. 

Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Sardar Tariq Masood remarked that the petition filed by the former prime minister against the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict in the Toshakhana case could not be hear by the apex court this week. 

He remarked that a three-member bench should hear this case but this time only two-judges are available due to winter vacation. Justice Masood added that the two-member bench could not provide interim relief as the decision was issued by the division bench of the high court. 

At one point, Justice Athar Minallah observed that suspending a decision regarding disqualification would not suspend the punishment awarded by the court. 

Justice Masood remarked that CJP Qazi Faez Isa would return next week. 

Last week, Pakistan's former prime minister approached Supreme Court, days after IHC turned down his plea against Toshakhana trial case.

Despite being in jail for four months, Khan is pushing to run in upcoming parliamentary elections, his party said Wednesday last, however, legal experts remained skeptical due to his conviction in graft case.

To pave his way for next polls, the former cricket star moved to country's top court to challenge a decision by the Islamabad High Court that effectively keeps him disqualified from contesting general elections, which are due to two months. 

Khan's counsel Latif Khosafiled a petition requesting the suspension of the decision related to Toshakhana to enable PTI founder in upcoming elections.

IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea to suspend verdict in Toshakhana case

